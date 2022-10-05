Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Black Knight by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Black Knight by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Black Knight by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Black Knight Price Performance

BKI stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile



Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

