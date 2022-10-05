BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Trading Down 5.7% This Week (BLACK)

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $288,580.00 and approximately $12,791.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Profile

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL launched on April 9th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL is blackhole.black/#.

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHole Protocol originates from Ethereum network and gradually spread to Polkadot, BSC, Heco, SOL and eventually the whole blockchain world. Any user or project governor could create a burning pool by holding BLACK and old token LP to permanently burn the old Token into a new Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

