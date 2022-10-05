BlackPool (BPT) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. One BlackPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackPool has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. BlackPool has a market cap of $392,527.63 and $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackPool alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,872.76 or 0.99970996 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002213 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00051790 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00063416 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021959 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004989 BTC.

BlackPool Coin Profile

BPT is a coin. Its launch date was January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.

BlackPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.