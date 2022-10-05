BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 177,446 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.43.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,787,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 991,575 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 398,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 257,478 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $2,492,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth $1,931,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,754,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 126,262 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

