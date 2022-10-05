Blind Boxes (BLES) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blind Boxes (BLES) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Blind Boxes has a total market capitalization of $583,900.00 and $25,867.00 worth of Blind Boxes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blind Boxes coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blind Boxes has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blind Boxes alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Blind Boxes

Blind Boxes was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Blind Boxes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Blind Boxes’ official Twitter account is @blindboxes_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blind Boxes is blindboxes.io.

Blind Boxes Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blind Boxes is a gamified curation platform and launchpad for NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The mission of Blind Boxes is to enable creators and brands to diversify their revenue streams, increase the liquidity of their creative assets, and become leaders in decentralized global economies while engaging fans and buyers to discover and collect rare, limited edition NFTs. Via the Blind Boxes Marketplace, buyers get to experience the thrill of time-released white-labelled blind box series, where a collector can draw from and unlock sealed packages of exclusive items, curated by tastemakers across the arts, music, & entertainment sectors. The platform offers a commission structure that incentivizes independent contributors to produce bespoke blind box collections that feature top-tier talent and emerging artists and designers from around the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blind Boxes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blind Boxes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blind Boxes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blind Boxes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blind Boxes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.