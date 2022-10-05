BLink (BLINK) Achieves Market Cap of $300,216.43

BLink (BLINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, BLink has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One BLink coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market capitalization of $300,216.43 and approximately $26.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,034.28 or 0.99994143 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051939 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063499 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLink

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

