Blocery (BLY) Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges

Blocery (BLY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Blocery has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocery has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and $143,899.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io.

Blocery Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

