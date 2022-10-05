Blocknet Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $166.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001316 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flits (FLS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 9,083,346 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another.The official BlockNet ticker is “BLOCK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. Masternode Stats from masternodes.online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

