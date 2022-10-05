Blocksquare Token (BST) Price Hits $0.17

Blocksquare Token (BST) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Blocksquare Token has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Blocksquare Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocksquare Token has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $14,828.00 worth of Blocksquare Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.42 or 1.00084178 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002970 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00063285 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Blocksquare Token Profile

Blocksquare Token (CRYPTO:BST) is a token. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. Blocksquare Token’s total supply is 9,922,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,473,276 tokens. Blocksquare Token’s official message board is blog.blocksquare.io. The Reddit community for Blocksquare Token is https://reddit.com/r/blocksquare_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocksquare Token’s official Twitter account is @blocksquare_io. The official website for Blocksquare Token is blocksquare.io.

Blocksquare Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocksquare Token (BST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blocksquare Token has a current supply of 9,922,228.91482684 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Blocksquare Token is 0.18508148 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,261.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blocksquare.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocksquare Token directly using U.S. dollars.

