Blockzero Labs (XIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,432.00

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $402,578.12 and $2,432.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,144.03 or 0.99962593 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00051050 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021903 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network.

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

