BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of BNP opened at €45.48 ($46.40) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a one year high of €69.17 ($70.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €47.30 and its 200-day moving average is €48.60.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

