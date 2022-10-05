BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €65.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €45.48 ($46.40) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.60. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($70.58).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.