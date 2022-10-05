Bogged Finance (BOG) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bogged Finance has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bogged Finance has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004554 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.01588265 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bogged Finance Profile

BOG is a coin. It launched on June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. The official website for Bogged Finance is www.bogged.finance.

Bogged Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bogged Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bogged Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

