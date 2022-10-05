BonFi (BNF) Price Up 11% This Week

BonFi (BNF) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. BonFi has a total market cap of $29,574.26 and approximately $34.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BonFi has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BonFi is bon.finance. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BonFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution.This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

