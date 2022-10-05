Bonfida (FIDA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.46 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Bonfida has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a total market cap of $19.28 million and $1.46 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00144359 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.01776634 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com.

Bonfida Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bonfida is the full product suite that bridges the gap between Serum, Solana and the user. It's the flagship Serum GUI and bring first of its kind Solana data analytics to the field. Its API is used by some of the largest market makers in the space and has seen a growth of requests of 25% week over week.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonfida directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonfida should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonfida using one of the exchanges listed above.

