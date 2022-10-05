Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,759.04 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.22 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,907.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,016.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

