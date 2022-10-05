Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 307.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,120 shares of company stock worth $3,860,499. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

