Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $45.38 million and $665,129.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Boson Protocol’s official website is bosonprotocol.io. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

