Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 3,364 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $31,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after acquiring an additional 180,703 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,219,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 160,299 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 981.0% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 128,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,840,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SXT opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

