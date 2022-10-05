Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 5,673 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $41,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $96.41.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,455 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

