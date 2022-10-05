Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 1,168,320 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 7,988.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,320 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $35,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -431.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.