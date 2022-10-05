Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $31,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

JKHY stock opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

