Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,559 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $40,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.8 %

SJM opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $146.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

