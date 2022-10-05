Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $36,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,105,000 after purchasing an additional 233,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,306,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

