Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Williams-Sonoma worth $26,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $128.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

