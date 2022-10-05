Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $149.86 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,926 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $149,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $242,940,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $486.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.11. The stock has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

