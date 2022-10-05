Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $23.67 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.96% of Forward Air worth $23,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.83.

Forward Air Trading Up 4.1 %

FWRD opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $82.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.64.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.