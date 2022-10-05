Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $30.50 Million Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $30,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth $467,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 847,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Stock Up 1.9 %

UniFirst Announces Dividend

NYSE:UNF opened at $173.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.93. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.