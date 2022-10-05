Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $33.70 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,171 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $33,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. CL King cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,021.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $3,404,799 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.