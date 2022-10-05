Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $38.44 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $38,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.45. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

