Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $32,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in American Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.80.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

