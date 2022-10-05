Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 25,318 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,432 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.20% of NetApp worth $28,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,555,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after buying an additional 656,797 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $53,709,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after buying an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.59. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

