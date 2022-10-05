Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 285,786 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 926,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 285,786 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $33,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 262,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

SLB stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

