Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 4,745 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $24,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $100.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.04 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

