Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Robert Half International worth $22,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 145,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 157.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 106.2% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 6,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 10.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Trading Up 3.9 %

RHI stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

