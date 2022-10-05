Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $29,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

