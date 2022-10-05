Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 88,150 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,150 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.17% of Brown & Brown worth $27,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,004.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 186,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 169,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,532,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,694,000 after buying an additional 237,692 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,437,000 after buying an additional 290,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

