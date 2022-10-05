Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,705 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $36,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO stock opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $88.10 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

