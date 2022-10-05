Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 222,914 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $39,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $2,214,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,616. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

