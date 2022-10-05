Brad Robbins Sells 3,144 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teradyne Trading Up 3.8 %

Teradyne stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Teradyne by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,315,000 after acquiring an additional 123,979 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,652,000 after acquiring an additional 713,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Teradyne by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,220,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,521,000 after acquiring an additional 302,472 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

