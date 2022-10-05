Bradley Mark J. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bradley Mark J. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.80.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $232.73 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.