Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average of $147.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

