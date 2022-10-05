Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

