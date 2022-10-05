Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

