Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

