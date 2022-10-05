Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.28. Braskem shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 2,283 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAK. TheStreet cut Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Howard Weil cut Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
Braskem Trading Up 2.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.