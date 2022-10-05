Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.28. Braskem shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 2,283 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAK. TheStreet cut Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Howard Weil cut Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

About Braskem

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.