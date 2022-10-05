Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €98.00 ($100.00) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s previous close.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($106.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

FRA BNR opened at €65.80 ($67.14) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €66.85 and its 200-day moving average is €68.49. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($57.40).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

