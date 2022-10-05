Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON BRCK opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.90) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Brickability Group has a 1-year low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.34). The company has a market cap of £222.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.00.

In other Brickability Group news, insider Susan McErlain bought 24,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £19,986.68 ($24,150.17).

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

