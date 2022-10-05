Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 5,005 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,504,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,736,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,252,000 after buying an additional 217,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,407,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,431,000 after buying an additional 503,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 94.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $36.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.03 and a beta of 1.25.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $142.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

