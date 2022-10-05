Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 99.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 24.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

